 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Sapporo Beer
new products

JoJo’s bizzare/beautiful beer – Manga creator Hirohiko Araki designs Ebisu Beer cans

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

You won’t find many manga artists with steadier work than Hirohiko Araki. All the way back in 1987 the first chapter of Araki’s "JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure" was published, and the series is still running to this day, when the manga/anime franchise is arguably more popular than ever.

But just because Araki has dedicated close to 40 years of his life now to writing and drawing the JoJo manga doesn’t mean that he can’t find time now and again for side projects. There was his collaboration with Italian luxury brand Bulgari a while back, and now Araki is lending his talents to a collaborative partner whose products are a bit more in reach of those of us with common-man budgets: beer.

Specifically, it’s Yebisu Beer that Araki is lending his artistic talents, though the all-malt sub-brand now produced by Sapporo does often bill itself as “the beer that’s a little luxurious.”

For the special illustrated cans, Araki didn’t just slap some JoJo’s key art on them and call it a day. Instead, he took inspiration from the bijinga (“beautiful woman painting”) poster advertisements that used to be common for Japan’s breweries, like the ones seen below.

Screenshot-2025-01-19-at-12.22.35.png

Araki has created two illustrations, one for 350-milliliter cans featuring a woman in a red kimono…

Screenshot-2025-01-19-at-12.22.45.png

…and the other for 500-milliliter cans, with a woman clad in a white kimono.

Screenshot-2025-01-19-at-12.22.54.png

▼ For reference, Yebisu’s normal cans, with a drawing of the fisherman god of prosperity of the same name, are pretty cool too.

Screenshot-2025-01-19-at-12.23.07.png

In addition to the cans, Araki’s illustrations are also going to be used for decorative ceramic plates and coasters, which are being given away as part of a promotion for purchasers of six-packs of the Araki cans. When you open the pack, if you spot a post card with 当たり (“winner”) written on it, you can mail it in to claim your prize.

▼ Yebisu is giving away 500 small plates, which include a display stand…

Screenshot-2025-01-19-at-12.23.32.png

▼ …and 5,000 bundles of metallic coasters and two-can boxed sets.

Screenshot-2025-01-19-at-12.23.39.png

The special Araki-illustrated Yebisu cans go on sale, for a limited time, on February 12.

Source: Sapporo Beer via Japaaan

Insert images: Sapporo Beer 

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Bellissimo! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure meets Bulgari in stunning Japan-exclusive collection【Pics】

-- Jojo’s bizarre coffee – Anime characters to grace cans of java in Japan

-- Short thriller by JoJo series creator Hirohiko Araki to become unique theatrical production!

© SoraNews24

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo