Japan crane game test launched in foreign languages amid tourism boom

The Japan Crane Game Association has begun offering certification courses in foreign languages as it seeks to tap into the growing popularity of the arcade game among international tourists.

The "Kuretatsu" certification, which commenced in 2015, evaluates basic claw crane game skills over three levels. Upon passing, participants receive a certificate and card, as well as special perks at affiliated arcades.

Last Friday, certification for the third, starting grade was held for the first time with Chinese interpretation at crane game warehouse chain Everyday's Okegawa branch in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo.

Twelve Chinese-speaking foreigners participated in the session, which taught 12 basic techniques for two-arm claws. All participants passed after successfully demonstrating at least eight of the techniques and received coupons to play for real prizes in the arcade.

"Many people think crane games are about luck, but Japanese crane games actually require a lot of skill," said Gu Qiuyan, an overseas marketing official at Toyo Corp, which operates the Everyday arcades.

A participant from China's Zhejiang Province, who said she has played crane games regularly since coming to Japan in 2019, noted that many of the setups are easier to win than back home, making them "very appealing."

"The course was easy to understand and detailed. There were techniques I knew of but had never tried in practice, so it was very informative," said the 23-year-old student, who asked to be referred to only as Wara.

MiraiMirai P, a popular crane game influencer from Beijing, who served as a special guest instructor for the day, shared techniques with participants and reflected on his journey into the hobby. "Japanese crane games are amazing. I want more people to know how fun they are," he said.

The association, launched in December 2014 by Toyo Corp's founder Hideo Nakamura, plans to extend the certification to foreigners from other countries in the future, aiming to hold courses in English and other languages around every three months.

"Crane games are becoming part of Japan's globally popular subculture as many machines offer prizes related to those interests," said Gu.

