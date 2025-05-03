Japan ranks worst among G7 in 2025 world press freedom rankings

Japan trailed other members of the Group of Seven countries in the 2025 world press freedom rankings as government pressure on news outlets has become common practice, a media freedom group said Friday.

Of the 180 countries and regions surveyed, Japan moved up four places from last year to 66th. The United States, where Donald Trump was reelected as president, fell two spots to 57th, the second-worst ranking among the G7.

Media freedom is "generally respected" in Japan, but "traditional and business interests, political pressure and gender inequalities often prevent journalists from completely fulfilling their role as watchdogs," Reporters Without Borders said.

As in the previous year, the organization criticized Japan's "press club" system, which it says only grants key media outlets access to news conferences and senior officials, encouraging self-censorship and discriminating against foreign journalists.

Regarding the United States, the organization said, "The country is experiencing its first significant and prolonged decline in press freedom in modern history, and Donald Trump's return to the presidency is greatly exacerbating the situation."

Norway topped the list for the ninth consecutive year, with Ukraine ranked 62nd, Russia 171st, China 178th, North Korea 179th and Eritrea in last place.

