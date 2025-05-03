 Japan Today
Image: iStock/spukkato
national

Japan ranks worst among G7 in 2025 world press freedom rankings

5 Comments
PARIS

Japan trailed other members of the Group of Seven countries in the 2025 world press freedom rankings as government pressure on news outlets has become common practice, a media freedom group said Friday.

Of the 180 countries and regions surveyed, Japan moved up four places from last year to 66th. The United States, where Donald Trump was reelected as president, fell two spots to 57th, the second-worst ranking among the G7.

Media freedom is "generally respected" in Japan, but "traditional and business interests, political pressure and gender inequalities often prevent journalists from completely fulfilling their role as watchdogs," Reporters Without Borders said.

As in the previous year, the organization criticized Japan's "press club" system, which it says only grants key media outlets access to news conferences and senior officials, encouraging self-censorship and discriminating against foreign journalists.

Regarding the United States, the organization said, "The country is experiencing its first significant and prolonged decline in press freedom in modern history, and Donald Trump's return to the presidency is greatly exacerbating the situation."

Norway topped the list for the ninth consecutive year, with Ukraine ranked 62nd, Russia 171st, China 178th, North Korea 179th and Eritrea in last place.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
5 Comments
You know it is bad when you can't top the Trump administration in press freedom.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Seriously not much better than Nth Korea when it comes to unbiased and relevant reporting!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Seriously not much better than Nth Korea when it comes to unbiased and relevant reporting!

Just like JT

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I remember a japanese reporter from the Mainichi newspaper actually bragging to a group of Sri Lankans that Japanese journalism practices "self censorship" rather than censorship imposed by the govt.

The former is much worse, similar to a cult mentality. The public in repressive countries at least realize their media is controlled and can sometimes read between the lines, whereas in Japan, no one seems to realize what's going on and so often take the news at face value.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

As in the previous year, the organization criticized Japan's "press club" system,

 Finally Reporters Without Borders mentioned about "Japan's Press club" which explain why Japanese media for same story no other framing being offered to their reader or their viewer, only official framing and tone? All media in Japan will say the same tone, that's happened when Fukushima crisis took place and also when Carlos Ghosn case took place. Compared that to the same coverage by foreign media, where foreign media have different multiple framing .

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

