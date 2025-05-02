Trump vs Toyota? Why U.S. cars are a rare sight in Japan

With their sleek curves and chrome grilles, the classic American cars on sale at Yosuke Fukuda's yard ooze Californian cool but on Japanese roads new U.S. vehicles are a rare sight -- much to President Donald Trump's annoyance.
Toyota is the second-top-selling automaker in the United States, where it shifted more than 2.3 million vehicles last year.
Meanwhile, U.S. industry leader General Motors sold just 587 Chevrolets and 449 Cadillacs in Japan, while Ford pulled out of the tough Japanese market nearly a decade ago.
And it's not just an aversion to foreign brands -- in 2024 Mercedes-Benz sold more than 53,000 vehicles and BMW sold over 52,000 including Minis.
"They don't take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs!" Trump said in April, accusing Japan of treating its ally "very poorly on trade".
To try and rev up the U.S. auto industry, Trump has imposed a 25 percent levy on imported vehicles, in a major blow to Tokyo.
Many people in Japan admire vintage U.S. cars, but when it comes to new wheels, they hold more trust in domestic brands, Fukuda told AFP.
West Coast hip-hop booms out at his shop Y-Tech, an incongruous slice of Americana amid the rice paddies north of Tokyo.
"To be honest I think the problem is the size of the roads," as well as an impression that U.S. cars break down more often, which is likely unfounded, Fukuda said.
At his garage, the 20 or so classic U.S. models in varying states of restoration include a silver-green 1970 Chevrolet Nova and a 1954 Buick Roadmaster.
But Fukuda also drives a modern SUV -- a General Motors Yukon, which is two meters wide and "sticks out or is packed in" when parked in Tokyo's narrow streets.
Although some U.S. cars are smaller, the brands remain a niche choice because "there are hardly any places that sell them or repair them", he said.
Yuka Fujimoto, a 42-year-old modeling agency manager, told AFP she had never considered buying a U.S. car.
"American cars don't sell very well" in Japan, where domestic automakers offer "a wide range of line-ups including for families", she said.
However, Trump believes Japan is keeping out American cars with "non-tariff cheating".
This includes "Protective Technical Standards (Japan's bowling ball test)" he wrote last month on Truth Social.
"They take a bowling ball from 20 feet up in the air and they drop it on the hood of the car. And if the hood dents, then the car doesn't qualify," Trump reportedly elaborated in 2018.
A Japanese transport ministry official in charge of safety standards told AFP that no actual bowling balls are used.
Trump "may be mixing it up with a test where a hemispherical human head model is hit on the hood", the official said.
But the car's bonnet is in fact required to dent to absorb the impact, he explained.
Tweaking Japan's vehicle import procedures is a potential bargaining chip for Tokyo in tariff talks with Washington.
The country could offer to widen access to a simplified screening process which currently applies to 5,000 vehicles per model annually, Japanese media reports said.
Trump's auto tariffs have already brought some changes, with Nissan last month revising plans to reduce U.S. production.
Meanwhile Honda is moving production of its hybrid Civic model from Japan to the United States, saying no "single issue" had prompted the decision.
But U.S. carmakers still face the problem of tepid demand among Japanese consumers.
Hisashi Uchida, a 56-year-old construction firm employee, said his Toyota car "doesn't have any special features, but it doesn't break down".
"Many American cars can't be parked at multi-storey parking lots, and their fuel efficiency isn't good," he said.
Overall "I don't think U.S. carmakers are really putting importance on the Japanese market, which is significantly smaller than their home market", said Masamitsu Misawa, chief editor of Japanese vehicle magazine Car Top.
In contrast, German car brands offer a better range and their designs "better match Japanese people's tastes", he told AFP.
Cars in Japan drive on the left, and unlike U.S. rivals European automakers usually put the steering wheel on the correct side for vehicles sold there, he added.
That could be changing. General Motors' 8th-generation Chevrolet Corvette has right-hand drive in Japan for the first time.
"I think that reflects efforts (for selling in Japan) by manufacturers and importers," Misawa said.© 2025 AFP
Yrral
An American car will run, even though it defective with killer Japanese air bag
garypen
It's mostly because of the lack of RHD models. I see plenty of Jeeps, and a rising number of Teslas, because they are offered in RHD versions for the JDM. I've even seen a Corvette or two, which is surprising as GM only makes a few hundred for the JDM each year, and I would expect them to be mostly in Tokyo or other big cities. I do expect to see Cadillacs in the near future, as they announced they'll be making RHD models for the JDM.
As for size being a factor, I see plenty of Alphards, Vellfires, Hiaces, Hiluxes, Land Cruisers, G-Wagons, and such, which are as big or bigger than many American mid-size and compact SUV/Crossovers and sports cars. So, I don't think it's nearly the issue that the lack of RHD is.
Fighto!
In general, American made cars are poorly made, badly designed and lower quality than domestic cars. Importantly, spare parts to import will be far more expensive than Japanese domestic brands.
You can not force Japanese to buy American vehicles.
Chico3
American here, and I can say from owning both a Ford and a Toyota, it's no contest. Toyota, hands down, both here and in the US. Toyotas are far more reliable. I've never had trouble with them, except the simple wear and tear. With my Ford, every few thousand miles, something would break down or malfunction. Though American cars are less expensive in the US, the maintenance adds up.
Here in Japan, there are many businesses that caters to people using cars with the right side steering. There are many narrow roads where American cars may not always fit. The other thing is that the Japanese are use to getting their car, their way, rather than what is available, and I'm getting use to the Japanese way, too.
When I buy a car, I also look at the integrity of the company and the service. While in the US, I also owned a Honda, and the service was spot on. Sometimes, depending on the location of the dealer, I would be either given a ride to work/home, or given a demo car to drive for the time being. I never got that while I owned my Ford. Yes, the staff were professional, but that was pretty much it.
Wasabi
You lost me here.
HopeSpringsEternal
See surprising number of Jeeps in Tokyo and Tesla's at homes where easy to charge, as they FAR prefer time and $cost savings vs. dirty $gas stations and oil changes
WA4TKG
I’ve gone from one side of Kyushu to the other and down to Beppu, in the past three weeks. I saw loads of Jeep SUV’s and mostly Audi’s on the highway.