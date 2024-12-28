Image: Costfoto/NurPhoto/REUTERS picture of the day ComicMarket Show Today 05:51 am JST Today | 06:11 am JST 0 Comments Anime and game fans attend the 105th ComicMarket Show in Tokyo on Sunday. © Reuters ©2024 GPlusMedia Inc. A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita! Learn More An Unforgettable Journey in Akita Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions Read More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment