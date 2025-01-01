 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

Lion dance

0 Comments

A lion dance is performed during a New Year sale at a Kintetsu department store at the Abeno Harukas commercial facility in Osaka on Thursday.

Shoppers out for seasonal staples, discount merchandise and "lucky" New Year bags whose contents remain unknown prior to purchase flocked to the first such sale of this year.

More than 2,000 people lined up in front of the store, with the doors opening at 9:10 a.m., 20 minutes earlier than scheduled.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Kintetsu also offered raffle tickets for rare experiences such as a helicopter flight over the venue of the World Expo, to be held in the city later this year.

Other major department stores in Osaka, such as Hanshin, Hankyu and Daimaru, will launch similar New Year sales on Friday.

© Kyodo

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog