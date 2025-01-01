A lion dance is performed during a New Year sale at a Kintetsu department store at the Abeno Harukas commercial facility in Osaka on Thursday.

Shoppers out for seasonal staples, discount merchandise and "lucky" New Year bags whose contents remain unknown prior to purchase flocked to the first such sale of this year.

More than 2,000 people lined up in front of the store, with the doors opening at 9:10 a.m., 20 minutes earlier than scheduled.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Kintetsu also offered raffle tickets for rare experiences such as a helicopter flight over the venue of the World Expo, to be held in the city later this year.

Other major department stores in Osaka, such as Hanshin, Hankyu and Daimaru, will launch similar New Year sales on Friday.

