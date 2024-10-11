Japan This Week Podcast | Oct. 11, 2024: Where's Megumi? Japan tops for Condé Nast, R-rated Qantas flight, Queen of Villains and Japan rail beginnings

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from Japan Today .

In this episode, Jeff and Kong dive into stories of heartbreak, excitement and controversy — including a mother's ongoing search for her abducted daughter, Japan's #1 ranking as the best country to visit, an in-flight movie mishap and Netflix's new pro wrestling series. They also profile the British engineer who helped launch Japan railways over 150 years ago.

A heartbreaking story about Megumi Yokota, abducted by North Korea at the age of 13 in 1977. Her mother, now 88, continues to push for answers as Megumi would have turned 60 this year. Despite North Korea claiming Megumi died in 1994, the family remains hopeful for her return, but little progress has been made in recent years.

Reader comments: Fighto! expresses sympathy for the Yokota family’s enduring pain.

For the second year in a row, Japan was voted the best country to visit by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Key attractions like cherry blossoms, Ghibli Park, and Japanese cuisine were cited as reasons. Tokyo was also ranked as the sixth friendliest city.

Reader comments: Moonraker points out that the Park Hyatt Kyoto, named Japan’s best hotel, is not the usual type of accommodation for most travelers.

Passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport were surprised when an explicit movie, Daddio, played on all screens due to a technical glitch. The movie, featuring graphic nudity, upset some families onboard. Qantas switched to a family-friendly movie mid-flight after being unable to fix the problem.

Reader comments: Bad Haircut suggests that those upset could have just read a book instead.

The Queen of Villains, a new Netflix series, tells the story of legendary Japanese pro-wrestler Dump Matsumoto and her intense rivalry with the Crush Gals. The series highlights her larger-than-life persona and her struggles in a male-dominated industry. Actress Yuriyan Retriever spent two years training for the role, diving deep into the physical and emotional demands of professional wrestling.

Reader comments: Nandakandamanda calls for a photo of the real Dump Matsumoto to be included.

In 1872, Japan's first steam locomotive made its inaugural trip from Shinbashi to Yokohama, thanks to British engineer Edmund Morel. Morel faced many challenges, including opposition from samurai factions, but laid the foundation for Japan's railway system before dying of tuberculosis in 1871.

Reader comments: Zaphod praised the article for bringing new information to light.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions ? Let us know below! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

Do you think Japan deserves to be Condé Nast Traveler's "best place to visit"?

No Yes

© Japan Today