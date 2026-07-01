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Japan assures visiting top Ukraine diplomat of support, Russia sanctions

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TOKYO

Japan will continue imposing sanctions on Russia and providing support to Ukraine in coordination with the international community as efforts continue toward achieving a lasting peace, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday.

During a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Tokyo, Motegi reaffirmed Japan's position that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two agreed to strengthen bilateral ties including in security areas.

"I reaffirmed that Japan stands with Ukraine and remains unwavering in its support while expressing my respect for the people of Ukraine for their steadfast efforts to restore peace to their country," Motegi said at a joint press announcement.

Motegi said Japan will support the restoration of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery through the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, after the World Heritage site was damaged in a Russian attack in June.

Sybiha said Ukraine is prepared to cooperate with Japan on drone technology, which has evolved rapidly over the course of the war with Russia, while warning that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea underscores the indivisibility of security in Europe and Asia.

"Japan's experience in post-disaster reconstruction is invaluable to Ukraine, while Ukraine's battlefield experience is important for Japan's national security," Sybiha said, referring to the recovery efforts since the 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan.

The ministers also signed an exchange of notes on a grant aid program worth up to 81 million yen ($500,000) enabling young Ukrainian government officials to pursue graduate studies at Japanese universities.

Japan has been one of Ukraine's leading supporters in Asia since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Sybiha traveled to South Korea earlier this week for talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

© KYODO

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