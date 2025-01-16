Arsenal fightback sinks Spurs to ignite title bid

soccer

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Arsenal reignited their Premier League title challenge with a stirring fightback to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the north London derby on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's side were rocked by Son Heung-min's early opener at the Emirates Stadium.

But they seized the bragging rights against their bitter rivals thanks to Dominic Solanke's own goal and Leandro Trossard's strike just before half-time.

Arsenal's first win in four games in all competitions lifted them within four points of leaders Liverpool, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Liverpool's game in hand on Arsenal still makes them title favorites, but the Gunners are at least applying some pressure on Arne Slot's men.

Beaten 2-0 by Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final first leg last week and eliminated from the FA Cup third round by 10-man Manchester United on penalties on Sunday, Arsenal were desperate for a response and Tottenham once again proved their ideal opponents.

Questions have been asked of Arteta's ability to add more silverware to the 2020 FA Cup, which remains the only trophy of a reign that started in 2019.

With Bukayo Saka already sidelined due to hamstring surgery, Gabriel Jesus's potentially season-ending knee injury had added to Arteta's woes.

But Arsenal have now won seven and drawn one of their last eight league games against Tottenham.

It was another painful blow for under-fire Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, whose team are just eight points above the relegation zone.

Postecoglou must find a solution to the inconsistency that saw them beat Liverpool 1-0 in the League Cup semi-final first leg before needing extra-time to see off fifth tier Tamworth in the FA Cup third round.

Tottenham are without a win in their last five league games, losing four of those to drop to 13th place.

Raheem Sterling wasted a golden opportunity to put Arsenal ahead in the opening moments when his heavy touch allowed Djed Spence to clear after the winger raced through on goal.

Looking wracked with nerves, Tottenham keeper Antonin Kinsky was fortunate not to gift a goal to Arsenal on his Premier League debut after taking too long to clear, with Kai Havertz unable to apply the finishing touch.

Tottenham hit back with a burst of pressure that produced the opener in the 25th minute.

When Arsenal could only clear a corner to the edge of the area, Son smashed a shot that glanced off William Saliba as it flashed past David Raya.

The South Korean's goal lifted him to fourth place in the all-time north London derby scoring charts with eight, behind Harry Kane's 14 and 10 each for Emmanuel Adebayor and Bobby Smith.

But Arteta's men recovered their composure to wrestle back control in controversial fashion before half-time.

They won a 40th minute corner that replays showed should have been a goal-kick because it ricocheted off Trossard and took full advantage.

Declan Rice's delivery was misjudged by Kinsky and Gabriel's header back into the six-yard box went in via a hefty deflection off the unlucky Solanke.

It was the fourth time set-piece specialists Arsenal had scored from a corner against Tottenham since the start of last season.

Postecoglou was furious with the decision to allow the corner, but there was worse to come for the Australian as Trossard put Arsenal ahead in the 44th minute.

Thomas Partey started the move by robbing Yves Bissouma in midfield and picking out Martin Odegaard.

The Arsenal captain's pass sent Trossard galloping into the penalty area for a fierce low drive that whistled over Kinsky's weak attempted save into the far corner.

Arsenal remained on top after the interval, but the profligate Havertz headed wide from Odegaard's cross and nodded straight at Kinsky from Partey's delivery.

Kinsky saved from Rice and Odegaard in the closing stages as Arsenal threatened to win at a canter, before Pedro Porro hit the post for Tottenham in a dramatic finale.

