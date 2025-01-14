 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A sign warns against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Tokyo in January 2022. Image: AP file
national

Japan reports 70 mil COVID cases, 130,000 deaths in 5 years since outbreak

1 Comment
TOKYO

As Japan marks five years on Wednesday since its first confirmed case of COVID-19, government data show that over 70 million people in the country are estimated to have contracted the virus as of March last year, while total deaths stood at 130,000 as of last August.

While yearly deaths have declined since peaking during the Omicron variant surge in 2022, fatalities remain significantly higher than for influenza, with the virus continuing to spread seasonally in summer and winter.

Yuki Furuse, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Tokyo, noted that while it was expected that the majority of Japan's population would get infected at some point, "the rapid development of effective vaccines, combined with other countermeasures, helped reduce the severity of outbreaks."

"COVID-19 will continue to place a burden on society. Efforts to reduce that burden, including the establishment of systems for basic infection control, must continue," he added.

Blood tests conducted by the health ministry in March last year in 22 of Japan's 47 prefectures found that 60.7 percent of people possessed antibodies indicating prior coronavirus infection. Extrapolating to Japan's population of some 120 million suggests that at least 73 million people have had COVID-19 at least once.

Based on population statistics, the total number of COVID-related deaths between 2020 and August 2024, including provisional figures, stood at around 132,000, compared to around 3,600 deaths from influenza over the same period.

Following the downgrade of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza in May 2023, the government stopped releasing the daily tally of all new cases, with figures reported only from 5,000 designated medical institutions.

In line with the downgrade, the government phased out subsidies for drugs to treat COVID-19. As a result, many people are believed to be reluctant to see a doctor even in cases of suspected infection, making it more difficult to accurately assess the spread of the virus.

While Japan's COVID-19 death toll remains lower than that of many other developed nations, the pandemic's impact has been wide-ranging, contributing to declining birth rates and increased suicides.

Strict restrictions on visitations remain in place at some hospitals and care facilities, as easing restrictions on societal activities have led to a resurgence of viral and bacterial infections like influenza and mycoplasma pneumonia.

To apply the lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic, a new organization modeled after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be established from April to advise the government on future major outbreaks of infectious diseases.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Jay, you're an Insert_Politically_Correct_Synonym_For_Cretin. Now go and check the data of a less vaccinated country and do the math. In the meantime you remain a Insert_Politically_Correct_Synonym_For_Cretin.

Sure, I’ll check the data - right after you the expiration date on Big Pharma's promises.

Countries which had lower vaccination rates compared to highly vaccinated nations reported LOWER deaths per capita than places like the U.S. or the U.K., despite having a denser population and fewer resources. Sweden, which AVOIDED draconian lockdowns, fared better economically and socially while maintaining comparable or better COVID outcomes than many “vaccine-heavy” countries.

Meanwhile, other heavily vaccinated nations like Israel saw repeated waves of infection, proving that vaccines didn't stop transmission as initially promised.

The "cretin" here appears to be the science-denier simply parroting pharmaceutical narratives without understanding the "data" they're so smugly bringing up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo