24-year-old woman dies after being buried by snow while snowboarding

A 24-year-old woman died after being found buried in snow while snowboarding at a ski resort in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, on Monday.

Police said that at around 10 a.m., Sae Mizukami, a university student from Tokyo's Minato Ward, was found lying on her back, buried in snow from her chest up beside the course at Kagura Ski Resort, NHK reported.

Mizukami was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, but died just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Mizukami had been snowboarding with her father at the resort, but when she did not come down the advanced snowboarding course after him, he took the ski lift to search for her.

According to the ski resort, nets and signs are installed in some places to prevent skiers and others from entering dangerous areas or going off piste.

Snow had been falling continuously at the resort since early morning.

