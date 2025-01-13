 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

24-year-old woman dies after being buried by snow while snowboarding

0 Comments
NIIGATA

A 24-year-old woman died after being found buried in snow while snowboarding at a ski resort in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, on Monday.

Police said that at around 10 a.m., Sae Mizukami, a university student from Tokyo's Minato Ward, was found lying on her back, buried in snow from her chest up beside the course at Kagura Ski Resort, NHK reported.

Mizukami was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, but died just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Mizukami had been snowboarding with her father at the resort, but when she did not come down the advanced snowboarding course after him, he took the ski lift to search for her.

According to the ski resort, nets and signs are installed in some places to prevent skiers and others from entering dangerous areas or going off piste.

Snow had been falling continuously at the resort since early morning.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo