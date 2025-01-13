Chinese military delegation to visit Japan

FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Representatives from China's military will visit Japan this month as agreed by both countries, to enhance mutual "understanding and trust", the Chinese defense ministry said on Monday.

A delegation from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will meet with leaders of the Japanese Ministry of Defense and the Joint Staff of the Self-Defense Forces, the Chinese ministry said.

The visit is also aimed at promoting defense exchanges between China and Japan, it said.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command oversees security primarily in the East China Sea, East China and the Taiwan Strait.

