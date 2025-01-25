 Japan Today
Jannik Sinner suffered from cramps against Ben Shelton Image: AFP
tennis

Cramping Sinner says pain all part of struggle

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Jannik Sinner played down any injury fears Friday after suffering from cramp in his Australian Open semifinal win, saying physical struggles were all part of getting through two-week-long Grand Slams.

The world number one blasted past Ben Shelton, admitting he was relieved to come through in straight sets.

The Italian defends his title on Sunday against world number two Alexander Zverev after the German only played one set against Novak Djokovic, before the Serbian great retired with his own injury issues.

Sinner suffered from leg cramps in the third set of his 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2 win against the American 21st seed and had to have the trainer on to massage his thighs near the end.

"I had some tension today, slightly cramps," said Sinner, who had dizzy spells during his match in the fourth round. "You know, these matches can go very, very long. For three sets, two and a half hours is quite a time. So I'm happy to finish today in three."

The Italian said physical suffering was to be expected because it was his first tournament of the season.

"Without playing any tournaments before, you never know what's happening," he said. "Then you try to raise your level day-by-day. All of us who go deep in tournaments have some days where they struggle a little bit more.

"If it's physical, if it's mentally, it's a lot going on. Now it's only one match left. Let's see what's coming."

© 2025 AFP

