Trump threatens Russia, others with tariffs if Ukraine deal not reached

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would add new tariffs to his sanctions threat against Russia if the country does not make a deal to end its war in Ukraine, and added that these could also be applied to "other participating countries."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump modified comments he made on Tuesday that he would likely impose sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate an end to the nearly three-year conflict.
"If we don't make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries," Trump said.
Trump's post did not identify the countries that he considered participants in the conflict, or how he defined participation.
Former President Joe Biden's administration heaped heavy sanctions on thousands of entities in Russia's banking, defense, manufacturing, energy, technology and other sectors since Moscow's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to rubble.
Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Moscow will have to see what Trump thinks a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine means.
"It's not merely the question of ending the war," Polyanskiy told Reuters. "It's first and foremost the question of addressing root causes of Ukrainian crisis."
In the runup to his Nov 5 election victory, Trump declared dozens of times that he would have a deal in place between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office, if not before. But Trump's aides have conceded a deal to end the war could take months or longer.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury hit Russia's energy revenues with its hardest sanctions yet, targeting oil and gas producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that are part of the so-called dark fleet of tankers aimed at evading other Western trade curbs.
SANCTION AND TARIFF THREATS
Trump has sought to use the threat of tariffs to achieve non-trade goals, including threatening Mexico, Canada and China with duties to push them to stop illegal migration and the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the United States.
Those three countries are the top U.S. trading partners. But Russia is far down the list, with U.S. imports from Russia falling to just $2.9 billion through the first 11 months of 2024 from $29.6 billion in 2021.
The U.S. stopped importing Russian oil after its invasion, but still imports some precious metals, including palladium used in automotive catalytic converters.
As for other participants, the Biden administration had imposed sanctions against entities in China, North Korea and Iran for aiding Russia's war effort.
Trump said he was "going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War!"
The negotiating positions of the two warring sides remain far apart, and some Ukrainians fear they could be forced to make massive concessions after three years of brutal combat.
The conflict has developed into a war of attrition largely fought along front lines in eastern Ukraine, with huge numbers of casualties on both sides.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
8 Comments
Login to comment
Underworld
The root causes are known as: Russian imperialism.
JJE
Suspect this is more for domestic consumption and to appease the Atlanticist warmongers.
Russia is in the driving seat and is on a roll. Sanctions won't do anything (nor will tariffs) - even the latest round of sanctions mentioned in the article on energy companies saw their monthly revenues climb to a record high.
Moscow won't stop for a ceasefire until the national security objectives set are achieved. Watch.
Mr Kipling
All the other sanctions on Russia have worked so well. Worked on making European consumers poorer.
Underworld
JJE
As Trump said yesterday, Russia’s economy is in very bad shape. They need to stop this war before it collapses.
So why did Trump threaten Russia with them.
And the Ruble plummeted.
Moscow doesn’t have any national security objectives with this war. They never have. That has always been a pretext. This war is about Russian imperialism.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
Well they tanked the Ruble.
plasticmonkey
You mean the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine?
lol
virusrex
To be fair Trump must be desperate after promising to end the war in 24 hours so it is understandable that he threatens with anything that may be perceived to have an effect even if the effect is minimal (or there is no real intention to follow up with the threats).
Yrral
A Paperless Tiger
MarkX
He has the concept for a peace plan! It will be coming with his health care plan any day now! But first we invade Greenland!
theFu
Are there anymore tariffs to be added to Russian exports? Tariffs aren't the answer for everything, Mr. Trump. I can't believe you are so stupid. Perhaps you fired the people who actually know about how Russia has been bypassing sanctions. If they get around sanctions, they will get around tariffs too. After all, China is propping up Russia so they can keep fighting. China is the problem that allows Russia to keep fighting in Ukraine.