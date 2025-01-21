 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute Image: AFP
world

Musk raises eyebrows with salute gesture at Trump rally

5 Comments
WASHINGTON

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy Monday after making a gesture at an event celebrating U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, with some calling it a "Nazi" or "fascist" movement.

The X, SpaceX and Tesla chief appeared on stage at the Capital One Arena in Washington, where supporters of the newly inaugurated president had gathered for a rally.

Upon thanking the crowd for returning the 78-year-old Republican to the White House, Musk tapped the left side of his chest with his right hand and then extended his arm with his palm open, repeating the gesture for the crowd seated behind him.

Claire Aubin, a historian who specializes in Nazism within the United States, agreed Musk's gesture was a "sieg heil," or Nazi salute.

"My professional opinion is that you're all right, you should believe your eyes," Aubin posted on X, aligning with those who found the gesture was an overt reference to Nazis.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian of fascism, also found the gesture "was a Nazi salute -- and a very belligerent one too," she said on X.

Democratic Party members also quickly responded with alarm.

Congressman Jimmy Gomez reacted to the moment by posting on X: "Well, that didn't take long."

Musk, who has posted a dozen times on his social network X since making the gesture, did not immediately react to the swirling controversy.

One attendee at the rally told AFP he thought Musk was making the gesture as a joke.

"He's very humorous, and he uses a lot of sarcasm. So when he did that on the stage, I don't think he meant it," said Brandon Galambos, a 29-year-old pastor and tech worker.

Reports by Wired and Rolling Stone magazines said far-right personalities in the United States were celebrating the move, like the writer Evan Kilgore, who called the salute "incredible."

Musk has also made several statements in recent weeks in support of Germany's far-right AfD party and British anti-immigration party Reform UK.

The Anti Defamation League (ADL), an organization founded to combat anti-Semitism which has criticized Musk in the past, defended his actions this time around.

"It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute," the organization said in a statement posted on X.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted the ADL's reaction, saying on X: "Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity."

Another historian, Aaron Astor, also rebuffed accusations of Musk's Nazi emulation.

"I have criticized Elon Musk many times for letting neo-Nazis pollute this platform," he wrote on X, adding: "But this gesture is not a Nazi salute."

"This is a socially awkward autistic man's wave to the crowd where he says 'my heart goes out to you.'"

In 2021, Musk announced he had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

That salute looks frighteningly familiar.

Isn’t it illegal to do that in Germany?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wow. Just wow.

Seeing Trump surrounded by the richest people in the world in Musk and Bezos et al. was sicking but not suprising.... but nobody could have expected this. It appeared to be very deliberate to me.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"This is a socially awkward autistic man's wave to the crowd where he says 'my heart goes out to you.'"

There is a minimum of coherence necessary for an excuse to be believable.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He did it ALL for YOU

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Are we being a little envious here? What's wrong with being rich? It's called the American Dream. The LDP's slogan should be "Make Japan Poor Again" and they are definitely succeeding!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy Monday after making a gesture at an event celebrating U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, with some calling it a "Nazi" or "fascist" movement. "

Anti MAGA camp trying to make it out to be something it clearly it was not.

independent.co.uk - While getting extremely excited about the prospect of landing a man on Mars and planting an American flag, the X (formelyTwitter) owner pounded his chest and shot his right arm in an angular motion toward the sky, saying he felt it in his “heart.” He also turned his back to the audience and repeated the gesture towards the American flag hanging over the stage. “Standing ovation for Elon Musk. By far the biggest reception of the day,” CNN anchor Erin Burnett noted. “You saw him come out with that odd-looking salute.”

Liberals and Maga detractors flooded social media with videos of Musk’s provocative wave to the crowd, there was nothing in Musk’s excitable pro-Trump speech that explicitly referenced fascism and Nazism "

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

he's gone off the deep end.

his years-long biographer says he gone mad. he's unwell.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Man, day one and the new President's boss has already gone full Nazi.

This won't end well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog