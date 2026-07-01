Sinner, Sabalenka into Wimbledon third round; Andreeva stunned

Italy's Jannik Sinner saw off Portugal's Nuno Borges in the Wimbledon second round

tennis

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Defending champion Jannik Sinner produced another gritty victory to reach the Wimbledon third round, while French Open champion Mirra Andreeva suffered a shock exit and world number one Aryna Sabalenka battled through.

Sinner wasn't at his best again but the world number one did just enough to beat Portugual's Nuno Borges 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in Wednesday's second-round clash at the All England Club.

The 24-year-old Italian had narrowly avoided an embarrassing first-round exit when he fought back from two sets to one down to beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

Sinner was left bloodied against Kecmanovic by an awkward fall that injured his right foot.

The four-time Grand Slam champion did not appear impeded by that blow on his return to action in the second round, but he struggled to impose himself against the spirited world number 48.

"The second set was very tough. First couple of sets we were serving very well. These matches, where you don't have a lot of control, I'm happy to win," Sinner said. "I didn't do a lot of practice because the first match was very long. There's a couple of things I need to improve. I felt some moments where I still need to get back to this rhythm."

Sinner ended Carlos Alcaraz's two-year reign as Wimbledon champion with a brilliant final victory over the Spaniard last year.

He is still some way from those lofty heights heading into his third-round tie against American world number 81 Jenson Brooksby.

Andreeva arrived at the All England Club hailed as one of the sport's rising stars after winning her maiden Grand Slam crown in Paris in June.

But the Russian teenager was unable to maintain the momentum from Roland Garros as Barbora Krejcikova recaptured the magic that inspired her unexpected Wimbledon title triumph two years ago.

The 30-year-old Czech, who also won the French Open in 2021, fought back for a dramatic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

"What a match! It's always been a huge fight against Mirra. She is such a young and unique player. I'm extremely proud I managed to win on this beautiful Centre Court, the best court in the world," Krejcikova said.

Sabalenka survived a tough second set to dispatch American McCartney Kessler on Court One.

The four-time Grand Slam champion won 6-1, 7-6 (11/9), securing a last-32 meeting with former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

"That was a true battle and I'm super happy that I was able to stay in that second set," said Sabalenka.

Sabalenka has never won Wimbledon, losing in the semi-finals on each of her past three visits.

Novak Djokovic's latest attempt to make history by winning a record 25th Grand Slam singles title got off to a rocky start as he labored against unheralded Wu Yibing in the first round.

BThe 39-year-old eased to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win under the Centre Court roof to maintain his latest bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon triumph.

Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback is in jeopardy after the American legend suffered a knee injury in her singles defeat to Maya Joint on Tuesday.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, is due to play in the doubles with sister Venus later this week on her comeback after four years in retirement.

The 44-year-old's agent said Serena "is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match".

Japan's Naomi Osaka won 6-3, 6-2 against Russian Anastasia Gasanova as she bids to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time.

American seventh seed Coco Gauff survived a final set tie-break to beat Solana Sierra, while compatriot and fourth seed Jessica Pegula also advanced.

© 2026 AFP