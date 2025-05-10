 Japan Today
Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates a three run home run against for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
baseball

Ohtani hits 3-run homer in 9th to cap Dodgers' wild comeback in 14-11 win over Diamondbacks

By JOHN MARSHALL
PHOENIX

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a wild 14-11 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

The Dodgers trailed 11-8 entering the ninth inning after blowing an early five-run lead.

Andy Pages and Kiké Hernández hit consecutive run-scoring doubles to open the ninth inning against Kevin Ginkel (0-1). Max Muncy tied it at 11-all with a run-scoring single and Ryan Thompson replaced Ginkel to face Ohtani.

It didn’t go well.

Ohtani, who doubled twice, fell into a 1-2 hole before launching his 12th homer near the pool deck in right to put the Dodgers up 14-11. He finished with four RBIs.

Tanner Scott worked a perfect ninth save in 11 chances.

The Dodgers roughed up Eduardo Rodriguez to take an 8-3 lead through three innings, but couldn't hold it.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the fifth inning, then Ketel Marte and Randal Grichuk hit solo shots off Alex Vesia (1-0) in the eighth to put Arizona up 11-8.

Pages finished with three RBIs and Hernández extended the Dodgers' homer streak to 13 straight games with a solo shot in the second inning.

Marte homered twice for the Diamondbacks. Rodriguez allowed eight runs on nine hit in 2 2/3 innings

Ohtani has a knack for coming through in big moments and sure had one against the Diamondbacks with his three-run homer in the ninth.

The Diamondbacks hit grand slams in consecutive games for the second time in team history after Gabriel Moreno hit one Thursday. Arizona also did it against the Dodgers in 2011, by Ryan Roberts and Cole Gillespie.

Dodgers RHP Dusty May (1-2, 4.36 ERA) faces Diamondbacks RHP Corbin Burnes (1-1, 3.58) in the third game of the series on Saturday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

