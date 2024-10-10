Wimbledon replaces line judges with electronic system

tennis

Wimbledon announced Wednesday that it is scrapping its iconic line judges in favor of electronic line-calling, changing the face of the grass-court tournament.

Smartly dressed umpires and line judges are as much part of the Grand Slam as strawberries and cream and the all-white kit that players must wear.

But Wimbledon has now fallen into line with other tournaments around the world, saying the move was to "balance tradition and innovation".

The men's ATP Tour in 2023 announced tour-wide adoption of electronic line calling (ELC) from 2025 in a move to "optimize accuracy and consistency across tournaments".

The All England Club announced it would make the switch to live ELC from 2025.

"The officiating technology will be in place for all Championships and qualifying match courts and cover the 'out' and 'fault' calls that have previously been made by line umpires," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tournament chiefs said the decision to use ELC, which builds on existing ball-tracking and line-calling technology, was made following extensive testing during this year's Championships.

"The decision to introduce live electronic line calling at the Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation," said All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton.

"Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at the Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.

"For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

"We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at the Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service."

Next year's Wimbledon takes place from June 30 until July 13.

© 2024 AFP