 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Shootout between warring cartels leaves 16 dead in southern Mexico

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

A shootout between two battling criminal groups in Mexico's southern Pacific state of Guerrero on Thursday left 16 people dead, authorities said, as the country has been hit by a wave of recent violence.

Around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, warring cartels were facing off in the state's rural, mountainous region, which has become a battleground in past years as groups work to expand their territory.

Local police were caught up in the attack and two officers were killed and four injured, Mexico's defense ministry said in a statement. The wounded are now stable after receiving medical attention.

A nearby National Guard base also responded to the attack, and three military officers were wounded, the ministry said.

The remaining dead, 14, were presumed members of criminal groups and 11 people were arrested.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel