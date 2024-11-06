 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sweden Politician Incitement
FILE - Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish right wing party Stram Kurs, arrives to cast his vote during the parliamentary elections in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 5, 2019. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau via AP, File)
world

Swedish court sentences far-right politician for insulting Muslims

0 Comments
MALMO, Sweden

A Swedish court sentenced on Tuesday a far-right politician to four months in jail for two counts of “incitement against an ethnic group” after making hateful comments at political rallies two years ago.

The Danish-Swedish 42-year-old man, who was not named but has been identified by Swedish media as Rasmus Paludan, founder and head of the Danish nationalist anti-immigration party Stram Kurs, had been previously convicted and sentenced by a Danish court on a similar charge, the Malmo District Court said.

In 2022, Paludan made his offensive remarks directed at Muslims, Arabs and Africans during protests that he led in the southern city of Malmo in 2022, the court said. He also burned a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, on at least one occasion. In response, a violent wave of riots swept the country.

Some observers also say Paludan’s actions may have momentarily risked Sweden’s chances of joining NATO after increasing political tensions with Turkey. Sweden joined the alliance in March this year.

The court in a statement Tuesday said Paludan's remarks against Muslims “cannot be excused as criticism of Islam or as political campaign work.”

Chief Councilor Nicklas Söderberg, the court’s chairman, said: “It is permitted to publicly make critical statements about, for example, Islam and also Muslims, but the disrespect of a group of people must not clearly cross the line for a factual and valid discussion."

He added that during the Malmo rallies in April and September 2022 “there was no question of any such discussion,” and that Paludan’s public statements “only amounted to insulting Muslims."

The court took particular interest in whether the politician knew the protests were filmed and published on Facebook. Paludan had said that he wasn't aware of it but the district court disagreed and said his “actions at the gatherings would be downright illogical if he didn’t know about the publication on Facebook.”

Paludan, a lawyer by profession, told Swedish media outlets that he wasn’t surprised by the verdict.

“It was expected. We will appeal,” the Swedish newspaper Expressen cited him as saying.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo