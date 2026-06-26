Honda CEO apologizes for 1st annual net loss

Honda Motor Co's top executive apologized Friday to shareholders for the company's first full-year loss since its 1957 listing for the year ended March and vowed to transform its automobile business into a stable and profitable source of earnings over the next three years.

Due to losses tied to a revamp of its electric vehicle business, the automaker reported a net loss of 423.94 billion yen ($2.6 billion) for fiscal 2025. However, it expects to return to profitability this fiscal year.

In the face of slowing EV demand in the United States, Honda halted the development of three EV models for production in North America.

Honda President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe said at an annual shareholders' meeting held in Tokyo that he fully understands the severe criticism of Honda's management over the decision.

However, the CEO added that he sees it as his responsibility to "quickly put Honda back on a growth path, continue bringing its unique and diverse mobility products to the world and deliver results with urgency."

Mibe also revealed that Honda has continued discussions with Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp over areas including a next-generation software-defined vehicle platform and batteries.

While no concrete decisions have been announced yet, the CEO said discussions have progressed with Honda maintaining good relationships with those companies. Some of the projects are "close to being announced," he said.

Although some shareholders criticized the management, Honda's proposal to appoint 11 board members, including Mibe, was approved, with Mahito Shikama newly appointed. The 48-year-old Shikama has been involved in developing commercially available Level 3 autonomous vehicles and SDVs.

An office worker in her 50s who attended the meeting said, "I'm disappointed with the president's handling," adding, "I felt future strategy seems to be only on a day-to-day basis."

"Mibe's decision was late and he should hand over his post to a new president to revive the company's business," said a man in his 40s who works at a client company.

© KYODO