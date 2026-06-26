Nepalese man mistakenly arrested as police officers unaware of new ID card

A Nepalese man was mistakenly arrested and detained for about an hour on Thursday as police officers were unaware of a new type of residence card recently introduced, police said.
Police officers questioned the man in his 20s on a street in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward Thursday morning and asked him to show his identification card. The man took out his residence card but was arrested on the spot because the police officers believed it was a fake card, according to the police.
The Nepalese man was then taken to a police station where another police officer realized that he possessed a type of residence card issued since June 14.
The incident came despite the Metropolitan Police Department raising awareness, on multiple occasions, about the introduction of the new residence card.
"We are truly sorry and deeply apologize," the police said, adding that they will make sure that such incidents do not happen again.© KYODO
10 Comments
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Sanjinosebleed
Keystone cops at it again....
aaronagstring
Really? I won’t hold my breath.
sakurasuki
It's worrying when officer have no idea what's real and what's fake.
Basically that's new kind of zaryu card that being combined with my number card.
https://blog.gaijinpot.com/specified-residence-card-japan-guide/
BigP
I refused the new type and asked for the standard type. Reason being…..as mentioned in this news report.
wallace
New Resident Card combined with My Number. One card for both. Not compulsory can still use both cards.
wallace
https://blog.gaijinpot.com/specified-residence-card-japan-guide/
sakurasuki
If officer in big cities in Tokyo have no idea, no imagine about officers in rural area.
.
After June 14, there are 3 cards style in total
Old one, new one but still not being combined with my number cards, and new one combined with my number cards.
https://begin-office.com/residence-card
Garthgoyle
Thanks for the link. Sakurasuki .
Your post was more helpful than the article itself.
This is so much more convenient than having two cards. It's what South Korea has done since ages ago and for everyone (nationals and foreigners) and what Japan should have done too. But instead, they decided to make things extra complicated because that's how things are done in Japan.
Just as complicated as having to physically go to the city hall of the city where you lived to move out, then go to the city hall of the new municipality to move in. With everyone having a residence / your my number card, people could simply go to the new municipality and do the procedure there. But what am I talking about? That's too much common sense for Japan.
IVO
time for meetings at police station?
kohakuebisu
I hope the guy was financially compensated for wasting his time. The police should not have a free hit to mess anyone around. It is likely this was racial profiling.
This is a predictable result for the new card and a reason to avoid being an early adopter.