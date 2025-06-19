 Japan Today
The Honda logo Image: AP file
business

Honda president eager to collaborate with Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors

TOKYO

Honda Motor Co President Toshihiro Mibe expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Nissan Motor Co and its alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp during a general shareholders meeting on Thursday, after merger talks with Nissan collapsed earlier this year.

Asked about the likelihood of revisiting a merger with Nissan, which fell through due to disagreements over management structure, Mibe said it was not possible "for the time being."

Honda and Nissan, Japan's second- and third-largest automakers, as well as Mitsubishi Motors have carried on talks regarding a possible collaboration on the electrification of automobiles, among other areas. Honda and Nissan are also considering cooperation in the United States, in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

"We want to secure a leading competitive edge in the industry by maximizing the merits brought on by the collaboration," Mibe was quoted as saying, according to the exchanges at the meeting provided by Honda.

Honda and Nissan revealed in December plans to begin merger talks under a holding company, aiming to share the financial burden of developing electric vehicles and software to better compete with global rivals such as Tesla Inc. of the United States and China's BYD Co. But the talks broke down less than two months later.

