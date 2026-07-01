Mobile Suica charging disrupted, affecting transit, shopping

East Japan Railway Co said Wednesday that users of its Mobile Suica app for transit and payments were unable to add money digitally or use other services for about nine hours due to an excessive server load.

The operator, known as JR East, is investigating the incident, which occurred at around 8:30 a.m., and has ruled out a cyberattack.

The mobile app for Pasmo cards, issued by non-JR railway operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area, was also affected.

Separately, JR companies experienced a system glitch that temporarily disrupted seat reservations and ticket sales.

© KYODO