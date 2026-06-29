Toyota May global sales drop 7.2%; down for 4th month, on weak China demand

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday its global sales in May dropped 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 834,279 units, marking the fourth straight month of decline, reflecting sluggish demand in China hit by higher gasoline prices amid the Middle East conflict.

Its exports from Japan to the Middle East plunged 65.9 percent to 7,323 vehicles in the reporting month, falling for the third consecutive month, likely due to logistics disruptions stemming from the regional conflict.

Global output fell 5.5 percent to 765,470 cars, posting its first decline in three months, according to the world's largest automaker by volume.

Toyota's overseas sales dropped 9.6 percent to 715,898 units, with sales in China sliding 31.7 percent to 102,299 vehicles as a severe market environment persisted, the company said.

Sales in the United States edged down 0.6 percent to 238,800 units, almost flat from the previous year despite continued robust demand for hybrid vehicles, while the Middle East saw a 38.6 percent drop in sales to 29,568 cars.

However, sales in Japan grew 11.1 percent to 118,381 units, with demand remaining strong, aided by solid sales of new models, including the RAV4 sport utility vehicle and the bZ4X electric vehicle. Sales in India also jumped 15.3 percent to 30,227 cars, helped by tax cuts on automobiles.

Toyota's overseas production fell 9.4 percent to 514,882 vehicles, the first year-on-year decline in three months, with output in North America and Europe decreasing due to fewer operating days. China saw a 23.0 percent drop in production to 98,536 vehicles.

Domestic output rose 3.7 percent to 250,588 units, marking its first increase in seven months, supported by the launch of new models.

Meanwhile, global sales by Japan's eight major carmakers, including Toyota, in May fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier to 1,966,434 vehicles.

Sales by Honda Motor Co dropped 4.9 percent to 283,623 units due to weaker demand in China, while struggling Nissan Motor Co saw a 10.3 percent decline in sales to 229,870 cars.

However, sales by Suzuki Motor Corp climbed 23.2 percent to 307,918 units, driven by strong demand in India due to tax cuts and growth in emerging markets.

Global output by the eight automakers totaled 1,903,550 vehicles, down 3.7 percent, while domestic production edged down 0.9 percent to 598,817 cars.

© KYODO