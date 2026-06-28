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Godiva Japan mulls sponsorship amid poor sales, soaring raw material costs

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TOKYO

Godiva Japan Inc. is considering restructuring its business by securing sponsorship as the Japanese branch of the premium chocolatier continues to struggle with poor sales since the COVID-19 pandemic, sources familiar with the matter said.

In its restructuring plans, the chocolatier -- which has been hit by soaring cacao bean and labor costs -- may also reassign employees and look for ways to ease procurement costs, according to the sources.

The company is considering accepting investments from sponsors to strengthen its financial base, the sources said.

Godiva Japan declined to comment.

The company was taken over by private equity firm MBK Partners in 2019 for over 100 billion yen ($620 million) from a Turkish food giant with the hopes of preparing for an initial public offering in the following three to five years.

But the company, which has borrowed around 75 billion yen, faces major interest payments and has been holding discussions with banks to implement business improvement plans, the sources said.

Japanese megabank MUFG Bank is considering an additional loan of about 5 billion yen, while other lenders may also extend repayment deadlines, according to the sources.

Godiva Japan said it operates around 370 stores across the country and employed 2,169 people as of December 2025.

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