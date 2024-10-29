 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP file
business

30 plaintiffs in Japan sue Facebook owner Meta over fake ads

0 Comments
OSAKA

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc faced fresh lawsuits in Japan on Tuesday over advertisements that fraudulently solicited investments with fake celebrity endorsements, with 30 plaintiffs seeking a total of 435 million yen in damages.

The U.S. technology giant and its Japanese arm failed to do enough to prevent the scams, according to the plaintiffs' complaint. The damages suits were filed with district courts in Osaka, Kobe, Yokohama, Chiba and Saitama.

Among the names of people used in the adverts are Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, the founder of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. who traveled to the International Space Station aboard a Russian spacecraft in 2021.

The plaintiffs viewed the fake advertisements before being directed to transfer money to designated investment accounts.

They argue that Meta is obliged to investigate the content of adverts and not allow them to be posted on social media if it can foresee the risk of harm to users.

Maezawa and another entrepreneur, Takafumi Horie, made requests for the false advertisements to be removed, but Meta "ignored them and caused more damage," said Kusuo Tsuneoka, a lawyer working for the plaintiffs.

Tsuneoka told a press conference in Chiba that the legal team is considering filing additional lawsuits, saying, "If more people speak out, we'll have more regulations in place against false advertising. We would like affected people to contact us."

Meta was sued earlier this year in a similar suit filed in Kobe by a group of four people. The company is seeking dismissal of the damages claim.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog