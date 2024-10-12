 Japan Today
crime

Police officer from Aomori arrested for assaulting man in front of Sendai Station

0 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

A 39-year-old police officer from Aomori Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 19-year-old man in front of Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:10 p.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said that Takashi Tsukizawa, a sergeant from the Aomori Prefectural Police Mobile Unit, punched the victim, a demolition worker from Watari Town, Miyagi Prefecture, in the face and shoved him to the sidewalk, causing injuries including a cut inside his mouth.

Police said Tsukizawa had been visiting his parents' home in Miyagi Prefecture. It is believed that he had been drinking at the time and got into a dispute with the victim outside the train station.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

