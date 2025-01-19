 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Blue Ivy Carter -- the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z -- stars in Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Image: AFP/File
entertainment

'Mufasa' claws its way back atop North America box office

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" topped the North American box office on a long holiday weekend after ceding the top spot a week earlier, analysts said Sunday.

The animated film earned an estimated $15.5 million for the period from Friday to Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

Two new releases -- Sony's "One of Them Days" and Universal's "Wolf Man" -- took over the second and third spots.

Analyst David A. Gross predicted a "very profitable run" for "One of Them Days, which stars Keke Palmer and singer/songwriter SZA as roommates scrambling to pay rent or face eviction after a boyfriend spends their money.

The film earned an estimated $14 million over the holiday weekend.

"This is an excellent opening for an original Black American comedy," he said, boosted by "sensational critics reviews and an excellent audience score."

Horror film "Wolf Man," starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, came in below analysts' expectations, with $12 million over four days.

As the start of a new horror series and as a remake of the 1941 classic starring Bela Lugosi, gross called the box office take "weak."

In fourth spot, down one spot from last weekend, was Paramount's animated "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" at $10.3 million.

And in fifth, hanging strong in its eighth weekend out, was "Moana 2" at $8.4 million.

Those numbers propelled the Disney blockbuster past the $1 billion mark globally. It is the studio's third 2024 release to hit the billion-dollar club after "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Inside Out 2."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo