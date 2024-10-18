 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
food

Halloween Totoro and Spirited Away puddings coming to delight Ghibli fans

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Odds are when you think of Totoro, you think of summer. After all, that’s the season in which the majority of the film takes place, allowing for all those outdoor adventures set beneath skies of cumulonimbus clouds plus the iconic bus stop scene coinciding with a sudden squall.

Screenshot-2024-10-19-at-12.34.49.png

But at Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory, Totoro is a presence all year long, since the two-shop Tokyo sweets chain serves up Studio Ghibli anime-themed treats in each and every season. Their most popular item is their Totoro-shaped cream puffs, and there’s a Halloween Totoro dessert on the way.

In Japan, a lot of confectioners take Halloween as an opportunity to create pumpkin sweets, and that’s what we’re getting with the Totoro’s Pumpkin Purin, which sits a Totoro cream puff and Jack-o’-lantern cookie inside a mug of purin (Japanese-style custard pudding). As is often the case with Japanese “pumpkin” sweets, the flavor here is actually kabocha, a green-skinned pumpkin-like squash that a bit sweeter than a regular pumpkin, with the Totoro’s Pumpkin Purin being made with kabocha grown in Hokkaido Prefecture.

On the other hand, Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory’s other special Halloween treat sources its key ingredient from all the way on the other side of Japan, Okinawa. That’s where Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory gets the sweet potatoes for its "Spirited Away"-inspired Otori-sama’s Beni-imo Sweet Potato Purin.

Screenshot-2024-10-19-at-12.39.51.png

Here we have a sweet potato confectionary shaped like yellow bathing bird Otori-sama complete with a towel atop his head in the manner customary for bathhouse patrons in Japan. His “bath” here is a pool of sweet potato pudding, and like with Totoro, Oroti-sama is accompanied by a Jack-o’-lantern cookie.

Each Halloween pudding is priced at 2,500 yen, which might sound pretty steep until you take into account that that includes the adorably illustrated mugs they’re served in, which are yours to keep and use as coffee cups or refill with other puddings. Both the Totoro’s Pumpkin Purin and Otori-sama’s Beni-imo Sweet Potato Purin will only be available from October 26 to 31 (excluding the 29th, when the shop is closed) and in limited quantities, so Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory recommends putting in a reservation soon if you’re keen to try them.

Related: Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory location list

Source: Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory

Insert images: Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory, SoraNews24

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Totoro Christmas cakes bring a dash of Ghibli magic to the Japanese festive season

-- Totoro cream puffs come to the Ghibli Museum neighbourhood with exclusive new Catbus cookie

-- Totoro’s Catbus ready to deliver sweet Valentine’s Day memories with Japan’s Catbus choco cookies

© SoraNews24

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo