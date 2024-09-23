Japan issues tsunami advisory for remote islands after quake

Japan’s meteorological agency on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake.

The remote offshore quake, which struck at 8:14 a.m., was not felt and so far no damage or injuries were reported.

Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 5.9 quake hit coastal residents of Izu Islands on Tuesday morning, and issued a tsunami advisory of up to 1 meter of waves in the area within minutes.

The JMA said a tsunami of about 50 centimeters was detected in the Yaene district on the Hachijo island.

The offshore quake occurred about 180 kilometers south of Hachijo island, which is about 300 kilometers south of Tokyo, the agency said.

The JMA said there was no Japanese earthquake intensity data from the remote offshore quake. Residents on Hachijo island said they did not feel the quake and only heard the tsunami advisory, Japan's NHK public television said.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world’s most earthquake and tsunami-prone countries.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.