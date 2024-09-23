 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan issues tsunami advisory for remote islands after quake

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan’s meteorological agency on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake.

The remote offshore quake, which struck at 8:14 a.m., was not felt and so far no damage or injuries were reported.

Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 5.9 quake hit coastal residents of Izu Islands on Tuesday morning, and issued a tsunami advisory of up to 1 meter of waves in the area within minutes.

The JMA said a tsunami of about 50 centimeters was detected in the Yaene district on the Hachijo island.

The offshore quake occurred about 180 kilometers south of Hachijo island, which is about 300 kilometers south of Tokyo, the agency said.

The JMA said there was no Japanese earthquake intensity data from the remote offshore quake. Residents on Hachijo island said they did not feel the quake and only heard the tsunami advisory, Japan's NHK public television said.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world’s most earthquake and tsunami-prone countries.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog