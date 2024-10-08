 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan saury fishing season off to good start

1 Comment
KUSHIRO

The saury fishing season in Japan has got off to a good start with an industry body reporting catches in the first two months have topped 10,000 tons for the first time in six years.

The total catch in the two months following the start of the season in August stood at 12,000 tons, topping 10,000 tons for the first time since 2018, according to the national saury stick-held dip-net fishing cooperative.

The fish, known as sanma in Japan, sold for 724 yen per kilogram at the season's first auction at a market in Nemuro, Hokkaido, following a record high of around 140,000 yen per kg in 2023, when the total catch was below 25,000 tons.

"Though not as abundant as before, the catch is double last year's," said Kazuyoshi Shobayashi, the 59-year-old president of a fishery company in Nemuro. The port on the northern main island is known for landing the largest saury catch in the country.

Catches of the fish landed at ports in Japan were close to 225,000 tons in 2014 but fell to a record-low 18,000 tons in 2022.

The bumper hauls logged so far this year were attributable to the closer proximity of saury schools to the coast but the total amount caught is likely to remain as low as previous years, said an official of the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency, which issues annual saury catch forecasts.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

That's an overgenerous quota,IMHO.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Try Halloween Sweets in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog