Snake causes power outage, disrupting Tokyo-Osaka shinkansen services

Services were temporarily disrupted Wednesday on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line connecting Tokyo and Osaka after a snake tangled in overhead wires and caused a power outage, the operator said.

The incident occurred between Gifu-Hashima and Maibara stations around 5:25 p.m., causing suspensions on the Tokyo-bound trains between Shin-Osaka and Nagoya and the Osaka-bound trains between Shin-Osaka and Tokyo.

Services resumed at around 7 p.m. after safety conditions were confirmed, JR Central said.

Passengers gathered around staff at Nagoya Station seeking explanations for the delay while large crowds also formed lines at the ticket machines.

"I use the shinkansen several times a month, but this is the first time I have experienced suspensions due to a power outage," said Satoshi Tagawa, 46, who was due to return to Tokyo.

"I am relieved," said 26-year-old Kazutoshi Tachi, after learning that services had resumed. "But I am fed up with the troubles (with shinkansen services). I want them to run on time."

