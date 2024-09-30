 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo to host 2nd 'SpoGOMI' litter-collecting World Cup next October

0 Comments
TOKYO

The second World Cup of the Japanese sport of picking up litter, "SpoGOMI," will be held in Tokyo in October 2025, the Nippon Foundation said Tuesday.

Teams from 21 nations competed in last November's inaugural event, also held in Tokyo. Qualifying rounds are expected to take place in more than 30 countries for next year's World Cup. Host Japan's team will be decided after qualifying events around the nation.

The sport's name comes from combining the words "sport" and "gomi" -- the Japanese term for garbage.

Under tournament rules, each team comprised of three people collects litter at a designated area such as the beach and city streets with points awarded based on volume and the type of trash collected.

"People can compete regardless of age or disability," event ambassador Takeshi Matsuda, an Olympic swimming medalist, said during a press conference in Tokyo.

"It's a sport in which anyone can represent their country."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for School and the Office

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo