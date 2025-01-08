¥350,000 mushrooms

Luxury "Nototemari" shiitake mushrooms are displayed after fetching a record price of 350,000 yen per bowl of six at this year's first auction in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to a body formed by local producers, mushrooms from four municipalities in the region including hard-hit Wajima must meet the criteria of having a cap of at least 8 centimeters in width and 3 cm in thickness to be shipped as Nototemari. They are characterized by their aroma and pleasant chewy texture.

Speaking to reporters, chairman of the organization Yoshikatsu Hinoshita, 79, said, "I want people to consider that such a fine product was produced despite the hardships as they eat these mushrooms."

