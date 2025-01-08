 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

¥350,000 mushrooms

0 Comments

Luxury "Nototemari" shiitake mushrooms are displayed after fetching a record price of 350,000 yen per bowl of six at this year's first auction in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to a body formed by local producers, mushrooms from four municipalities in the region including hard-hit Wajima must meet the criteria of having a cap of at least 8 centimeters in width and 3 cm in thickness to be shipped as Nototemari. They are characterized by their aroma and pleasant chewy texture.

Speaking to reporters, chairman of the organization Yoshikatsu Hinoshita, 79, said, "I want people to consider that such a fine product was produced despite the hardships as they eat these mushrooms."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

OK, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Make-Your-Own Experiences in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Are Self Defense Laws in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel