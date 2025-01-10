 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden meets with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo Image: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz
world

Biden set to push new Russia sanctions before Trump era begins

By Trevor Hunnicutt
WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia's economy this week, according to a U.S. official, as part of measures to bolster Kyiv's war effort against Moscow before Donald Trump takes office.

Separately, the Biden administration announced $500 million in new military aid for Ukraine on Thursday that included air defense missiles, air-to-ground munitions and support equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House on Jan. 20 has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow's invasion but also fears in Kyiv that a quick peace could come at a high price for Ukraine.

Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Biden aides say they want to put Ukraine in the strongest position on the battlefield to give them leverage for possible negotiations with Russia this year.

There were no immediate details on the sanctions Biden would impose in his final days in office but Biden aides are briefing Trump's aides on the steps they are taking, the official said.

Reuters reported earlier this week that three sources said the United States was planning more sanctions targeting Russia's oil revenues that help fund its war on Ukraine. One of the sources said the sanctions would target two Russian oil companies, more than 100 tankers, oil traders and Russian insurance companies, without naming the entities.

The U.S. official said that most of the weapons and munitions promised to Ukraine have been delivered and the remainder are on the way. Ukraine's critical munitions stock piles are now in a healthy position, the official added.

Outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement, noted that the latest aid comes as he meets with about 50 allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said separately that the group would "stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russia’s aggression". But German officials were bracing for a possible U.S. withdrawal from the meetings under Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government has regularly pushed for greater weapons support than Biden was initially willing to offer but ultimately did, leading to tense private encounters over topics including Abrams tanks, F-16 fighter jets and longer-range ATACMS missile systems.

In retrospect, the U.S. official said, none of those steps have yielded major gains for Ukraine on the battlefield.

Ukraine may need security commitments, including potential NATO membership, to ward off a future Russian assault following peace negotiations, the U.S. official said. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Meanwhile, U.S. military officials are studying North Korean operations in the Ukraine war to assess how they might handle any conflict in Asia. Thousands of North Korean forces are believed to be supporting Russians in the war with Ukraine.

The United States is also likely to impose sanctions on more Chinese entities for their efforts to support Russia, the official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

Russia is in the driver’s seat and has no reason to parley any time soon.

The endgame will be exactly as Putin outlined in June of last year but probably stronger since the generous offer was arrogantly dismissed back then.

The article mentions these losers admit that none of the wonder-weapons they have bestowed upon their proxy have significantly moved the needle.

A few last minute hand-me-downs and some sanctions isn't going to convince Moscow to abandon vital national security goals on its front porch.

Moscow has made it abundantly clear there will be no NATO and the 'security guarantees' will be provided by Moscow.

(think about it... does Palestine get 'security guarantees'... why yes, yes it does, from the adversary. Same principal will be applied here)

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Ukraine may need security commitments, including potential NATO membership, to ward off a future Russian assault following peace negotiations, the U.S. official said. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

This is essential. Putin may not like it, but beggars cannot be choosers.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Can't rely on Trump to do the right thing for anything.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

JJEToday  07:05 am JST

(think about it... does Palestine get 'security guarantees'... why yes, yes it does, from the adversary. Same principal will be applied here)

And Ukrainians should realize what will happen if they let Isr... I mean russia gain ownership over them.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Can't rely on Trump to do the right thing for anything.

It should always be for the U.S. first and foremost, everyone else take a number

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

bass4funkToday  07:13 am JST

Can't rely on Trump to do the right thing for anything.

It should always be for the U.S. first and foremost, everyone else take a number

Doing business with our enemies isn't putting the US first, either. MAGAs can't even get isolationism right.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Doing business with our enemies isn't putting the US first, either.

Thank you, this is something Zelenskyy needs to understand!! I agree!

MAGAs can't even get isolationism right.

Wait two more weeks and you will.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

bass4funk

Can't rely on Trump to do the right thing for anything.

It should always be for the U.S. first and foremost, everyone else take a number

Helping Ukraine is always for the U.S. first and foremost.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

JJE

Russia is in the driver’s seat and has no reason to parley any time soon.

Ummm, actually they do. Their economy is in tatters because of this war. Russia can't sustain current interest rates and inflation rates.

The endgame will be exactly as Putin outlined in June of last year but probably stronger since the generous offer was arrogantly dismissed back then.

That wasn't a generous offer, and if he tries it again, Ukraine will reject it.

A few last minute hand-me-downs and some sanctions isn't going to convince Moscow to abandon vital national security goals on its front porch.

Sanctions might. When they finally sanctioned Gazprom bank, the Ruble plummeted.

Moscow has made it abundantly clear there will be no NATO and

They don't get to choose.

the 'security guarantees' will be provided by Moscow.

That's not a security guarantee. That's a dingo looking after your baby.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Helping Ukraine is always for the U.S. first and foremost.

Not according to most Americans.

https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-plead-arms-assistance-donald-trump-vladimir-putin-russia/

https://www.yahoo.com/news/51-americans-oppose-military-aid-083513831.html

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

bass4funk

Helping Ukraine is always for the U.S. first and foremost.

Not according to most Americans.

Most Americans don't understand foreign affairs.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Most Americans don't understand foreign affairs.

They understand American affairs more importantly

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Most Americans don't understand foreign affairs.

If that were true, they wouldn’t have elected Trump.

/s

0 ( +1 / -1 )

bass4funk

Most Americans don't understand foreign affairs.

They understand American affairs more importantly

Foreign affairs are American affairs.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If that were true, they wouldn’t have elected Trump. 

Well, they don’t care about foreign affairs, that’s a good thing

Foreign affairs are American affairs.

Good, it can wait then.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

They understand American affairs more importantly

Like, tariffs will lower prices!

And, asylum seekers are illegals who have escaped from lunatic asylums!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

