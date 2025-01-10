Biden set to push new Russia sanctions before Trump era begins

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia's economy this week, according to a U.S. official, as part of measures to bolster Kyiv's war effort against Moscow before Donald Trump takes office.
Separately, the Biden administration announced $500 million in new military aid for Ukraine on Thursday that included air defense missiles, air-to-ground munitions and support equipment for F-16 fighter jets.
President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House on Jan. 20 has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow's invasion but also fears in Kyiv that a quick peace could come at a high price for Ukraine.
Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.
Biden aides say they want to put Ukraine in the strongest position on the battlefield to give them leverage for possible negotiations with Russia this year.
There were no immediate details on the sanctions Biden would impose in his final days in office but Biden aides are briefing Trump's aides on the steps they are taking, the official said.
Reuters reported earlier this week that three sources said the United States was planning more sanctions targeting Russia's oil revenues that help fund its war on Ukraine. One of the sources said the sanctions would target two Russian oil companies, more than 100 tankers, oil traders and Russian insurance companies, without naming the entities.
The U.S. official said that most of the weapons and munitions promised to Ukraine have been delivered and the remainder are on the way. Ukraine's critical munitions stock piles are now in a healthy position, the official added.
Outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement, noted that the latest aid comes as he meets with about 50 allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said separately that the group would "stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russia’s aggression". But German officials were bracing for a possible U.S. withdrawal from the meetings under Trump.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government has regularly pushed for greater weapons support than Biden was initially willing to offer but ultimately did, leading to tense private encounters over topics including Abrams tanks, F-16 fighter jets and longer-range ATACMS missile systems.
In retrospect, the U.S. official said, none of those steps have yielded major gains for Ukraine on the battlefield.
Ukraine may need security commitments, including potential NATO membership, to ward off a future Russian assault following peace negotiations, the U.S. official said. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Meanwhile, U.S. military officials are studying North Korean operations in the Ukraine war to assess how they might handle any conflict in Asia. Thousands of North Korean forces are believed to be supporting Russians in the war with Ukraine.
The United States is also likely to impose sanctions on more Chinese entities for their efforts to support Russia, the official said.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
8 Comments
JJE
Russia is in the driver’s seat and has no reason to parley any time soon.
The endgame will be exactly as Putin outlined in June of last year but probably stronger since the generous offer was arrogantly dismissed back then.
The article mentions these losers admit that none of the wonder-weapons they have bestowed upon their proxy have significantly moved the needle.
A few last minute hand-me-downs and some sanctions isn't going to convince Moscow to abandon vital national security goals on its front porch.
Moscow has made it abundantly clear there will be no NATO and the 'security guarantees' will be provided by Moscow.
(think about it... does Palestine get 'security guarantees'... why yes, yes it does, from the adversary. Same principal will be applied here)
Underworld
This is essential. Putin may not like it, but beggars cannot be choosers.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Can't rely on Trump to do the right thing for anything.
TaiwanIsNotChina
And Ukrainians should realize what will happen if they let Isr... I mean russia gain ownership over them.
bass4funk
It should always be for the U.S. first and foremost, everyone else take a number
TaiwanIsNotChina
Doing business with our enemies isn't putting the US first, either. MAGAs can't even get isolationism right.
bass4funk
Thank you, this is something Zelenskyy needs to understand!! I agree!
Wait two more weeks and you will.
Underworld
bass4funk
Can't rely on Trump to do the right thing for anything.
Helping Ukraine is always for the U.S. first and foremost.
Underworld
JJE
Ummm, actually they do. Their economy is in tatters because of this war. Russia can't sustain current interest rates and inflation rates.
That wasn't a generous offer, and if he tries it again, Ukraine will reject it.
Sanctions might. When they finally sanctioned Gazprom bank, the Ruble plummeted.
They don't get to choose.
That's not a security guarantee. That's a dingo looking after your baby.
bass4funk
Not according to most Americans.
https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-plead-arms-assistance-donald-trump-vladimir-putin-russia/
https://www.yahoo.com/news/51-americans-oppose-military-aid-083513831.html
Underworld
bass4funk
Helping Ukraine is always for the U.S. first and foremost.
Most Americans don't understand foreign affairs.
bass4funk
They understand American affairs more importantly
plasticmonkey
If that were true, they wouldn’t have elected Trump.
/s
Underworld
bass4funk
Most Americans don't understand foreign affairs.
Foreign affairs are American affairs.
bass4funk
Well, they don’t care about foreign affairs, that’s a good thing
Good, it can wait then.
plasticmonkey
Like, tariffs will lower prices!
And, asylum seekers are illegals who have escaped from lunatic asylums!