Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up before her second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday. Osaka won 6-3, 6-2.© AP
Osaka fashion show
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Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up before her second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday. Osaka won 6-3, 6-2.© AP
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Looks like one of those toilet paper wedding dresses.