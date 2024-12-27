 Japan Today
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: AP pool
politics

Ishiba to visit Malaysia, Indonesia Jan 9-12

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit Malaysia and Indonesia from Jan 9 to 12, to deepen cooperation with the Southeast Asian nations toward realizing a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific, the top government spokesman said Friday.

During his trip, he is expected to hold talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference. Malaysia serves as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nasions next year.

"It's essential that Japan strengthens ties with countries in Southeast Asia" located near key sea lanes and seen as a growth engine, Hayashi said.

"We hope that the meetings will help build personal ties between the leaders and serve as an opportunity to boost bilateral economic and security ties and confirm coordination over various global challenges," he added.

Since taking office in October, Ishiba has traveled overseas to attend a series of multilateral gatherings, but this will be the first time to do so solely for the purpose of bilateral talks.

