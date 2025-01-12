Japan ruling bloc execs to visit China, meet Communist Party officials

The secretaries general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito party will make a three-day visit to Beijing from Monday and meet with members of China's ruling Communist Party, according to Japanese officials.

Hiroshi Moriyama of the LDP and his Komeito counterpart, Makoto Nishida, are scheduled to join a regular dialogue between the ruling parties of Japan and China that will resume for the first time in six years, according to the officials.

The trip follows Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya's visit to China in December when he met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and comes as the neighboring countries seek to stabilize their ties strained by various issues.

"It is important to continue dialogue on several problems between Japan and China at various levels -- between the governments, political parties and lawmakers," Moriyama said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Moriyama and Nishida will be part of a 12-member Japanese delegation comprising other members of the LDP and Komeito.

The dialogue between the ruling parties was last held in October 2018.

During the upcoming dialogue, Japan is expected to call on China to resume imports of Japanese seafood at an early date, according to the officials.

China imposed a blanket ban on such imports following the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan's northeast.

The ruling parties are also expected to discuss concerns such as the safety of Japanese nationals living in China following the fatal stabbing of a Japanese boy in Shenzhen last year, according to the officials.

The release of Japanese nationals detained by Chinese authorities and how to deal with North Korea's repeated missile launches are also likely to be on the agenda, the officials said.

The dialogue between the ruling parties of Japan and China was first held in China in 2006.

