 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belgium Soccer Champions League
Brugge's Hans Vanaken, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty his side's first goal, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
soccer

Aston Villa gives away bizarre penalty for handball to gift Club Brugge the lead in Champions League

0 Comments
BRUGGE, Belgium

Aston Villa gave away an unusual penalty for handball in its Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday when defender Tyrone Mings picked the ball up after receiving a short goal kick from goalkeeper Emi Martínez early in the second half.

Mings apparently thought the ball was not yet in play and walked forward to pick it up with his left hand and returned it to place it at the corner of the six-yard box.

Brugge captain Hans Vanaken converted the penalty in the 52nd minute to give Brugge a 1-0 lead, placing the ball to Martínez's left as the goalkeeper dived to his right.

Villa won its first three games to be the surprise leader in the 36-team standings on its return to the competition after a 41-year gap.

In a similar incident last year in the Champions League quarterfinals, Bayern Munich was not given a penalty kick when Arsenal defender Gabriel was not punished for picking up a short pass from goalkeeper David Raya.

Bayern's then-coach Thomas Tuchel later criticized the referee who had said he would not award a penalty for a “kid's mistake.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog