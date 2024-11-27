 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Ryan Garcia (left) is to face kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition boxing match in Japan on New Year's Eve Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
boxing

Banned Ryan Garcia eyes New Year's Eve exhibition in Japan

TOKYO

Banned boxer Ryan Garcia is to fight in Japan on New Year's Eve, organizers said Wednesday, but the American's management immediately cast doubt on whether the exhibition bout would take place.

Garcia is serving a one-year ban imposed by the New York State Athletic Commission after failing a drug test before his welterweight victory over Devin Haney in April, which was subsequently declared a no-contest.

Japanese MMA promotion Rizin said Garcia will face former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo over eight, two-minute boxing rounds at a catchweight 153 pounds (70kg) in Saitama.

Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles, the former WBC interim lightweight world champion Garcia said he would give "a lesson" to Anpo, who fought Filipino great Manny Pacquiao to a draw in an exhibition in Japan in July.

"He's excited right now, it's his first big event. This dude's excited," said the 26-year-old Garcia. "I'm going to have to sit him down, knock him out and just enjoy my flight back home."

But Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, who manage Garcia's fights, said that they had not yet given permission for the bout.

"Golden Boy Promotions has exclusive rights to Ryan Garcia's fights," a statement said. "The organizers of this event have acknowledged as such and have agreed in writing that our sign-off is needed for this event to occur. As no such sign-off has been given, as of today there is no event with Ryan Garcia."

Garcia was banned from all World Boxing Council events in July after he posted a racist rant on social media.

He was arrested in June for reportedly causing around $15,000 worth of damage at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

