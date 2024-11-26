Girl who jumped off building roof, killing herself and pedestrian below, to be prosecuted

Police in Yokohama have referred to prosecutors the case of a 17-year-old female high school student who jumped from a building and killed herself and a pedestrian walking below.
The charge is gross negligence resulting in death, NHK reported. Police say the girl was old enough to recognize that she could be at risk of hitting pedestrians walking below, and have asked for an indictment to be officially recorded.
The incident occurred on Aug 31. The girl, from Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture, jumped from the 12th floor deck of NEWoMan Yokohama, a shopping center directly connected to JR Yokohama Station, just before 6 p.m. She hit a woman, Chikako Chiba, who was walking with three friends.
The two were taken to hospital. The girl died at around 7 p.m., while Chiba, from Midori Ward in Yokohama, died of her injuries at 9:40 p.m.
The scene was crowded with many shoppers at the time.
A glass fence approximately 2.5 meters high has been installed on the rooftop plaza to prevent falls, and based on security camera footage and witness accounts, it is believed that the girl climbed over the fence herself.
Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.© Japan Today
smithinjapan
Sooooo.... what's her punishment going to be if found guilty?
Anyway, I might feel a little sorry for the young woman, but in her absolute cowardice and selfishness she murdered another person. Hope she realized that in her final moments.
Speed
If she's prosecuted and found guilty posthmusly, what exactly would the punishment be? What's the purpose? Wouldn't it just be a waste of taxpayer's money?
Jay
Prosecuting a dead girl is peak government ridiculousness - bureaucrats so obsessed with following their rigid, outdated rules that they’ve completely lost touch with common sense and human decency. Instead of serving justice or protecting the people, Japan’s legal system shows it is nothing more than a cold, unaccountable machine more concerned with its procedures than the lives it impacts. This is what happens when government overreach and a lack of accountability go unchecked - an embarrassing mockery of justice that is an absolute embarrassment.
The_Beagle
It appears as though they are trying to discourage the behavior in a country known for a high suicide rate.
Mr Kipling
Maybe the victim's estate can make a claim against the girls estate. Unlikely that a 17 year old is going to have much wealth. Seems rather pointless, but this is Japan.
Asiaman7
Yes. Waste of time, money, etc. The child “assailant” is dead. The adult victim is dead. Move on.
The Nomad
If it was a case of bullying that resulted in her suicide they should go after the bullies, but knowing this is Japan they allow bullies to be bullies
shogun36
I am not for or against the punishment, but one would assume that because she is a minor........was a minor, that her parents or guardians would take the punishment. If there is one.
Whatever that may be.
IDK what the laws are, but wouldn't it be similar to if a teenager were to jump in front of a busy commuter train?
Yubaru
Well she already got the death penalty what else is there? Sadly though it will leave a mark on her and her family for generations.
Bad Haircut
This is the only way such a prosecution would make sense. Maybe because the girl was a minor, her parent/s could be held legally responsible for the damage, or perhaps it could open the way for a claim against the girl's parents' life insurance. Don't know, but it would be interesting to find out where this leads.