 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Girl who jumped off building roof, killing herself and pedestrian below, to be prosecuted

10 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have referred to prosecutors the case of a 17-year-old female high school student who jumped from a building and killed herself and a pedestrian walking below.

The charge is gross negligence resulting in death, NHK reported. Police say the girl was old enough to recognize that she could be at risk of hitting pedestrians walking below, and have asked for an indictment to be officially recorded.

The incident occurred on Aug 31. The girl, from Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture, jumped from the 12th floor deck of NEWoMan Yokohama, a shopping center directly connected to JR Yokohama Station, just before 6 p.m. She hit a woman, Chikako Chiba, who was walking with three friends.

The two were taken to hospital. The girl died at around 7 p.m., while Chiba, from Midori Ward in Yokohama, died of her injuries at 9:40 p.m.

The scene was crowded with many shoppers at the time.

A glass fence approximately 2.5 meters high has been installed on the rooftop plaza to prevent falls, and based on security camera footage and witness accounts, it is believed that the girl climbed over the fence herself.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

10 Comments
Login to comment

Sooooo.... what's her punishment going to be if found guilty?

Anyway, I might feel a little sorry for the young woman, but in her absolute cowardice and selfishness she murdered another person. Hope she realized that in her final moments.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

If she's prosecuted and found guilty posthmusly, what exactly would the punishment be? What's the purpose? Wouldn't it just be a waste of taxpayer's money?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Prosecuting a dead girl is peak government ridiculousness - bureaucrats so obsessed with following their rigid, outdated rules that they’ve completely lost touch with common sense and human decency. Instead of serving justice or protecting the people, Japan’s legal system shows it is nothing more than a cold, unaccountable machine more concerned with its procedures than the lives it impacts. This is what happens when government overreach and a lack of accountability go unchecked - an embarrassing mockery of justice that is an absolute embarrassment.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It appears as though they are trying to discourage the behavior in a country known for a high suicide rate.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Maybe the victim's estate can make a claim against the girls estate. Unlikely that a 17 year old is going to have much wealth. Seems rather pointless, but this is Japan.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What's the purpose? Wouldn't it just be a waste of taxpayer's money?

Yes. Waste of time, money, etc. The child “assailant” is dead. The adult victim is dead. Move on.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If it was a case of bullying that resulted in her suicide they should go after the bullies, but knowing this is Japan they allow bullies to be bullies

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

If she's prosecuted and found guilty posthmusly, what exactly would the punishment be? What's the purpose? Wouldn't it just be a waste of taxpayer's money?

I am not for or against the punishment, but one would assume that because she is a minor........was a minor, that her parents or guardians would take the punishment. If there is one.

Whatever that may be.

IDK what the laws are, but wouldn't it be similar to if a teenager were to jump in front of a busy commuter train?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well she already got the death penalty what else is there? Sadly though it will leave a mark on her and her family for generations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mr KiplingToday  05:04 pm JST

Maybe the victim's estate can make a claim against the girls estate. Unlikely that a 17 year old is going to have much wealth. Seems rather pointless, but this is Japan.

This is the only way such a prosecution would make sense. Maybe because the girl was a minor, her parent/s could be held legally responsible for the damage, or perhaps it could open the way for a claim against the girl's parents' life insurance. Don't know, but it would be interesting to find out where this leads.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog