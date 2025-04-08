 Japan Today
Britain Soccer Premier League
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with teammate Dan Burn during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Monday, April 7, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
soccer

Newcastle demolishes hapless Leicester to move into top five

LEICESTER, England

Jacob Murphy scored twice in the first 11 minutes and set Newcastle on its way to a 3-0 win over a hapless Leicester in the Premier League on Monday.

Murphy’s goals were the main talking point, along with the second-half appearance of Jeremy Monga, who at 15 years, 271 days, became the second youngest player to appear in the Premier League.

Monga replaced Bilal El Khannouss for Leicester 16 minutes from time wearing a different, logo-less shirt from his teammates because he is too young to advertise the betting firm that sponsors the home side.

Murphy scored the opener after two minutes when he stole in at the back post to convert a low cross from Tino Livramento. Leicester had six men inside the six-yard box but the ball went past them all and Murphy made no mistake.

The well-travelled winger scored a breathtaking second nine minutes later thanks largely to the audacity of Fabian Schär.

Schär’s attempt from inside his own half bounced back off the crossbar with goalkeeper Mads Hermansen well beaten but Murphy followed up to slam home the rebound with the Leicester defence AWOL.

Former Leicester winger Harvey Barnes scored the third after 33 minutes when he poked home a Joelinton shot that the keeper parried.

It was a damage limitation exercise from then on for Leicester, which became the first league team to lose eight consecutive home matches without scoring. It remained second to last, three points behind Ipswich and five behind Wolves.

“It’s hard to describe, to be honest, with how it’s been and it makes us feel awful right at the moment," Leicester defender James Justin said. “You feel disconnection and disappointment when you step off the pitch ... it’s not been good enough for a couple of months now.

“I don’t know how many games it’s been since we last picked up a point. It’s a horrible moment for the club with how we’re playing on the pitch and trying to regain any confidence. There were bright spells from the lads who came off the bench and that’s the one positive to take.

“There is still a chance for us and we have to fight and claw for it but we aren’t showing it on the pitch.”

Newcastle moved into fifth, equal on points with the team above it, Chelsea.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

