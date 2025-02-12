Ohtani excites fans with pitching video as MLB Dodgers begin work

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers reported to the team's pre-season training camp alongside pitchers and catchers with hope he might return to being a batting and pitching threat in the upcoming MLB campaign

Shohei Ohtani, who led the Los Angeles Dodgers to last year's World Series title, appears set to make his return as a pitcher as well as a slugger.

The 30-year-old Japanese right-hander, who served as a two-way hitting and pitching threat during most of his first six Major League Baseball seasons, did not pitch last year after 2023 right elbow surgery.

But the Dodgers excited fans with the prospect of seeing Ohtani pitch for them for the first time with a brief social media video clip of him throwing off a mound on Monday, the day pitchers and catchers reported to pre-season training camp ahead of Tuesday's first official workouts.

Ohtani spent his first six seasons in MLB with the Los Angeles Angels before signing a free agent deal with the Dodgers in December 2023 for 10 years at $700 million, the richest deal in US sports history.

Ohtani's two-way return adds another aspect to a talent that won his third Most Valuable Player award in four seasons last year merely as a designated hitter and became MLB's first player with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season -- blasting 54 homers and swiping 59 bases with 130 runs batted in.

Ohtani was throwing off the mound six months ago but his rehabilitation work was slowed by left shoulder surgery in November.

Earlier this month, Ohtani said he was on schedule with his rehabilitation work after starting an off-season throwing regimen in December and returned to batting practice as well.

Ohtani is not expected to be ready to pitch but will be a batter when the Dodgers play their opening regular-season games in Tokyo on March 18-19 against the Chicago Cubs.

He is expected to take the mound for the Dodgers at some point in May.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John ligament replacement surgery in his right elbow as an MLB rookie in 2018.

