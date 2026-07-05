 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South African scrum-half Grant Williams leaves the England defence flatfooted to score. Image: AFP
rugby union

South Africa beats 13-man England 45-21 in Nations Championship

0 Comments
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa outscored England by seven tries to three to win a Nations Championship first-round match 45-21 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

After cutting the deficit to 10 points with 11 minutes remaining, England were reduced to 13 men with centre Tommy Freeman and replacement forward Guy Pepper yellow carded.

Prop Thomas du Toit, wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, scrum-half Grant Williams, centre Jesse Kriel, hooker Malcolm Marx and loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon scored for South Africa.

Kolbe slotted five of seven conversions for a personal tally of 15 points for the record four-time Rugby World Cup winners.

Prop Ellis Genge and locks George Martin and Alex Coles crossed the tryline for England and fly-half Fin Smith kicked the three conversions.

In a match of three distinct phases, South Africa dominated the first quarter to build a 17-0 lead before a 52,790 crowd on a cold night in the South African financial capital.

England recovered to score twice and close the gap to just three points -- 17-14 -- by half-time as they sought to end a four-match losing streak started in the Six Nations Championship.

The first England try came when South Africa were down to 14 men after Arendse was sin binned for a deliberate knock-on.

After two more tries from the Springboks in the second half, Coles barged over and the Smith conversion left England trailing 31-21 entering the closing stages.

Hopes of a dramatic comeback by the visitors were dashed after Freeman banged his shoulder against the head of South Africa full-back Damian Willemse.

Three minutes later, Pepper joined Freeman in the sin bin for an early tackle.

South Africa took advantage of their numerical superiority with Marx and Dixon scoring and Kolbe, given the goal kicking duties ahead of fly-half Manie Libbok, converting both.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel