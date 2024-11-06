Women compete in kendo at Nippon Budokan for 1st time

Competitors line up during the opening ceremony of the national kendo championships at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan on Nov 3.

Japan's Mecca of martial arts, the Nippon Budokan, hosted women's kendo competition for the first time at the recent national championships.

The women's tournament, held annually since 1962, was staged alongside the men's competition last Sunday in front of a crowd of 7,879, up 2,121 from last year's men-only event.

"It was good to be able to compete at such a special place," Mihiro Kondo of the Metropolitan Police Department said after winning her final.

Some of Japan's traditional sports have previously attracted criticism for gender disparity. In sumo, women are not allowed to step onto the raised ring called dohyo.

After female kendo competitors expressed their wish to appear at the Budokan, the sport's national governing body decided to hold their championship with the men's by making use of a layout change made during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mari Suenaga, who has won the women's tournament three times, learned from competitors on the men's side.

"Men's power and technique made me think there are many things for me to work on," she said. "There's no end to growth."

The kendo federation plans to hold the men's and women's championships simultaneously next year and beyond.

Yuya Takenouchi, the men's champion in the latest edition, said, "It's good that we can watch both men's and women's kendo at the same venue. I want more and more children to take up kendo."

