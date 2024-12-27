 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

TSMC begins mass production at 1st Japan chip plant in Kumamoto

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has started mass production at its first factory in Japan, as the government steps up efforts to strengthen supply chains for critical and essential goods.

The factory in Kumamoto Prefecture produces logic chips with 12 to 28 nanometer process technologies for use in cars and image sensors for customers such as Sony Group Corp and auto parts maker Denso Corp.

The world's largest contract chipmaker plans to build its second factory in Japan next to the first plant to produce more advanced 6-nanometer chips. The construction is expected to begin by March next year and the company seeks to start operations by the end of 2027.

The Japanese government has agreed to offer more than 1 trillion yen in subsidies to TSMC. It sees domestic chip production as critical for its economic security as heavy dependence on major supplier Taiwan poses geopolitical risks stemming from rising tensions between the United States and China over the self-ruled island.

Kumamoto Gov Takashi Kimura called on TSMC to consider setting up its third plant in the prefecture, when he visited its headquarters in Taiwan in August.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog