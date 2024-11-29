 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nigeria confirms at least 27 people died and more than 100 missing after boat capsizes

0 Comments
By CHINEDU ASADU
ABUJA, Nigeria

At least 27 people died and more than 100, mostly women, were missing on Friday, after a boat transporting them to a food market capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities said.

About 200 passengers were on the boat that was going from the state of Kogi to neighboring state of Niger when it capsized, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ibrahim Audu told The Associated Press.

Rescues managed to pull 27 bodies from the river by Friday evening while local divers were still searching for others, according to Sandra Musa, spokeswoman for the Kogi state emergency services.

No survivor was found about 12 hours after the incident occurred, she added.

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the sinking but local media suggested the boat may have been overloaded. Overcrowding on boats is common in remote parts of Nigeria where the lack of good roads leaves many with no alternative routes.

According to Justin Uwazuruonye, who is in charge of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency operations in the state, rescuers had trouble finding the location of the capsizing for hours after Friday's tragedy struck.

Such deadly incidents are increasingly becoming a source of concern in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, as authorities struggle to enforce safety measures and regulations for water transportation.

Most of the accidents have been attributed to overcrowding and the lack of maintenance of the boats, often built locally to accommodate as many passengers as possible in defiance of safety measures.

Also, authorities have not been able to enforce the use of life jackets on such trips, often because of lack of availability or cost.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel