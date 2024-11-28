 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
US President-elect Donald Trump said he would charge 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports Image: POOL/AFP/File
world

Mexico says Trump tariffs would cost 400,000 U.S. jobs

MEXICO CITY

Mexico said Wednesday the United States will be shooting itself in the foot if President-elect Donald Trump implements his threats to impose 25-percent tariffs on Mexican imports.

Trump on Monday fired the warning shot in a looming trade war with the top three U.S. trading partners by threatening to impose huge tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China if they failed to stop illegal migration and drug smuggling into the United States.

He said he would charge 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10 percent on Chinese goods "above any additional tariffs" on the world's second-biggest economy.

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned that the cost to U.S. companies of the tariffs on Mexico would be "huge."

"Around 400,000 jobs will be lost" in the United States, he said, citing a study based on figures from U.S. carmakers that manufacture in Mexico.

He added the tariffs would also hit U.S. consumers hard.

Ebrard cited the U.S. market for pickup trucks, most of which are manufactured in Mexico, as an example, claiming the tariffs would add $3,000 to the cost of a new vehicle.

"The impact of this measure will chiefly be felt by consumers in the United States... That is why we say that it would be a shot in the foot," he said, speaking alongside President Claudia Sheinbaum during her regular morning conference.

Mexico and China have been particularly vociferous in their opposition to Trump's threats of a trade war from day one of his second presidential term, which begins on January 20.

Sheinbaum has declared the threats "unacceptable" and pointed out that Mexico's drug cartels exist mainly to serve drug use in the United States.

She has written to Trump to propose a meeting, which she says would happen "ideally" before he takes office.

China has warned that "no one will win a trade war."

During his first term as president, Trump launched full-blown trade hostilities with Beijing, imposing significant tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

China responded with retaliatory tariffs on American products, particularly affecting US farmers.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are tied to a three-decade-old largely duty-free trade agreement, called the USMCA, that was renegotiated under Trump after he complained that U.S. businesses, especially automakers, were losing out.

The Chinese will stop selling shoes and American, would go barefoot

1 ( +3 / -2 )

citing a study based on figures from U.S. carmakers that manufacture in Mexico.

oh that’s not a biased survey at all lol

so how would 400,000 US citizens in America lose their jobs if manufacturing is brought back to….America?

the tariffs would add $3,000 to the cost of a new vehicle.

well worth it! Consider it an investment in closing our borders to illegals, drugs, terrorists and crime.

Small price to pay if you can already afford a new car.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Blacklabel

the tariffs would add $3,000 to the cost of a new vehicle.

well worth it! Consider it an investment in closing our borders to illegals, drugs, terrorists and crime.

Tariffs will have no effect on borders.

All it the tariffs will do is make goods more expensive for Americans and start a trade war.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Tariffs will have no effect on borders.

sure it will.

they only get tariffs if they don’t secure the border. Secure the border?

No tariffs.

Mr. Ebrard said auto-sector operations in the U.S. and Mexico are highly integrated, with companies sending parts to Mexicoand Mexican operators creating finished products. For instance, most of the pickup trucks sold in the U.S. are made in Mexico.

sounds like Mexicans will lose jobs not Americans.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

It’s right here:

“by threatening to impose huge tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China if they failed to stop illegal migration and drug smuggling into the United States”

IF. So just do what is asked instead.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

China responded with retaliatory tariffs on American products, particularly affecting US farmers.

The Trump clan sure does like manufacturing their branded goods in China though.

Trump will initially benefit from the Biden economy, then MAGA voters will find out tariffs, mass deportations and corporate and billionaire tax cuts will not raise wages and level inflation.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So just do what is asked 

Mexico and Canada must end all illegal migration and drug smuggling. Otherwise we'll tank our own economy.

Trump is such a stable genius.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@Blacklabel - If your man trump had actually built the wall that Mexico was going to pay for in the first place, we wouldn't be in this position. The GOP controlled both houses and still couldn't get it done.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Blacklabel

Tariffs will have no effect on borders.

sure it will.

they only get tariffs if they don’t secure the border. Secure the border?

No tariffs.

Nah, instead they will start a trade war. Much easier.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Actually any products Mexico imports from the US and tarrifs we will match the tarrif. 

Products that we import from Mexico will be have a tarrif. 

This brings them to the negotiating table. 

If they play hardball this incentivizes American companies to manufacture the product here. 

You're going to say avocados. 

They grow in Hawaii. USA first

0 ( +0 / -0 )

