 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Clashes continue in eastern Congo days after attack on civilians left many dead

0 Comments
GOMA

Fighting between M23 rebels and pro-Congo militias was underway on Sunday in Nyabiondo, about 100 km north of Goma in eastern Congo, residents said, days after a nearby attack left a heavy civilian death toll, according to the United Nations and an NGO.

The Rwanda-backed rebel group M23 has seized swathes of mineral-rich eastern Congo since the start of the year.

"M23 has taken Nyabiondo since 11 a.m., following clashes," Kipanda Biiri, an official from the local administrative authority who was fleeing the area, told Reuters.

"The enemy opened a large-scale assault on Nyabiondo this morning," said Telesphore Mitondeke, a civil society rapporteur in Masisi, the area where Nyabiondo is located, referring to M23 rebels.

"For the moment there is shooting from every direction in the centre of Nyabiondo, where the clashes are taking place."

The fighting follows clashes last week between M23 and a pro-Congolese government militia in the village of Tambi, about 18 km northeast of the town of Masisi, which culminated in an attack overnight on March 5 leaving many civilian casualties, according to the head of a local NGO.

An internal United Nations memo seen by Reuters on Sunday said between 40 and 70 civilians were believed to have been killed in that attack.

Separately on Sunday, a spokesperson for the rebel alliance that includes M23 said on X that one of the pro-government militias that operates in eastern Congo had switched sides and joined its alliance.

The spokesperson for the group that militia had been a part of said in a statement that the rest of the group remained loyal to the Congolese government and its army.

M23 rebels say that they intend to seize power in Congo's capital Kinshasa. They also accuse Congo's government of not living up to previous peace deals and fully integrating Congolese Tutsis into the army and administration.

The group's spread into new mineral-rich territories this year also gives it scope to acquire more mining revenue, analysts say.

In Washington, the State Department said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday that the United States was open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with Congo, after a Congolese senator contacted U.S. officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal.

Congo is rich in cobalt, lithium and uranium among other minerals.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo